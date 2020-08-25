SEE: Quarantine workouts for IPL stars Raina, Krunal

Last updated on: August 25, 2020 12:28 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya likes to maintain his high standard of fitness. Photograph: Krunal Pandya/Instagram

The IPL players in the United Arab Emirates may have been confined to their rooms for one week during the mandatory quarantine period, but that has not stopped some of them from going about their daily fitness routines.

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina has set up a mini gym in his room as he continues to keep up his fitness standards.

'Welcome to my room gym in all its glory @mydubai Crazy good workout to start the week! #quarantinework class="rnig"out #nomoremondayblues,' Raina says in an Instagram post.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is going all out with his fitness training inside his hotel room at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi.

'Quarantine won't stop the work out,' says Krunal.

Restricted to their hotel rooms for a week, the players are not allowed to meet team-mates and others from their respective franchises.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures laid down for the tournament, the players will undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine period and only if they test negative on all three occasions will they be allowed to enter the bio-bubble.