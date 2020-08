August 24, 2020 14:40 IST

As India celebrates Ganeshotsav, the festival of Lord Ganesha, Indian Premier League players prayed as well.

'Ganpati Bappa... Morya!' is undoubtedly the favourite chant at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This year's IPL will be played in the UAE, and Mumbai Indians's Rahul Chahar worshipped the God of New Beginnings.

KKR's Nitish Rana opted for a virtual darshan.