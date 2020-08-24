News
SEE: What a cricketer's day in isolation looks like?

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: August 24, 2020 14:04 IST
A day after landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli decided not to waste any time and got going training in his hotel room.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

RCB shared Kohli's photograph after training with the caption: 'No days off for Captain Kohli!'

 

As per the IPL's SOPs, players are in quarantine for seven days. They can neither meet their team mates nor can they leave their hotel rooms.

So players workout in their hotel rooms.

 

Kings XI Punjab posted workout videos of Prabhsimran Singh and Mayank Agarwal.

'Exactly like a lion out for a hunt,' Kings XI captioned the video on Instagram.

 

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

 

Mumbai Indians Rahul Chahar posted a video of his workout.

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

 

Chennai Super Kings's Ravindra Jadeja didn't disappoint with the choice of workout song. Because when you are in Dubai, you workout to a Malayalam song!

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

 

KKR was not to be left behind in posting their players's workout videos. Take a look at Sandeep Warrier sweating it out!

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter
Rediff Cricket
