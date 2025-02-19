SEE: Phillips takes a screamer!

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips goes flying to complete an stunning catch. Photograph: Screengrab/X

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips started his Champions Trophy campaign on an inspired note.

He first came out and propelled the Kiwi innings with his swashbuckling 39-ball 61 in the Group A match against hosts Pakistan on Wednesday.

But the 28 year old wasn't done. After his stupendous effort with the bat, he had more entertainment to offer in the field.



Phillips manning the field at point took an outrageous catch to take out Pakistan captain and opener Muhammad Rizwan for 3.

SEE: Glenn Phillips goes flying to complete an stunning catch. VIDEO : Kind courtesy ICC/Facebook

Manning the field at point, he flew to his left and plucked the ball out of thin air. As if stunned by his own brilliance Phillips stood still for a few seconds while the bowler Will O'Henry smiled in utter disbelief.

And Twitter folk enjoyed that screamer. Even the International Cricket Council were impressed.

'Glenn Phillips doing Glenn Phillips things,' the ICC posted on Facebook.

Pakistani broadcaster Nubaid Haroon wrote: 'Glenn Phillips’ fielding is like Salah’s left foot. Inevitable. Ridiculous. Magic.'

Former West Indies bowler and commentator Ian Bishop wrote: 'Glenn Phillips doesn’t always hold on to straight forward catching opportunities; but geez he takes some spectacular ones. The Rizwan dismissal case in point.'

Australian journalist Melinda Farell wrote: 'It’s almost as though it’s part of Glenn Phillips’ NZ contract that he has to take at least one speccie per match. What an absolute freak.'

One James wrote: 'Glenn Phillips outrageous catches are a work of art. They deserve a place in the Louvre '