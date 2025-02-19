'Arshdeep will be India's trump card'

India may be one of the favourites, but Uthappa said they will have their task cut out in their opener against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is tipped to partner Shami in the pace bowling department in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli will return to his run-scoring ways in the Champions Trophy and lead the team's batting this year along with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, reckons former India player Robin Uthappa.

The 36-year-old Kohli's recent struggles in Test cricket have led to discussions about his career, but he has no plans to retire and aims to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Virat will score heavily this year and I think he's going to start doing that from here. I think Virat is there and thereabouts. He will be among runs very, very soon," Uthappa, who has played with Kohli for India and RCB, told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"I mean the standard of runs that we are used to seeing Virat score. So, I think it's just a matter of time." he observed.

Kohli has been facing criticism for his form in Test cricket of late, and barring a hundred in the series opener in Perth, he has struggled to get going in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, mostly getting out to balls outside the off-stump.

Title contenders India begin their Champions Trophy campaign with a match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

"I think (Mohammed) Shami will be raring to go. He's been out of action for a while and he's just come back into playing. Arshdeep (Singh) will be raring to go as well. He'll have some memories that he'll want to change here from the last time he played against Pakistan at this venue," Uthappa pointed out.

Arshdeep found himself at the receiving end of hate-filled tweets from a section of fans after Pakistan's narrow win over India in the Asia Cup Super Four match at this venue in 2022.

Asked about India's chances in the tournament, Uthappa sounded optimistic.

"Oh, very good. I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together.

"So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home."