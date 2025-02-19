'Dubai Will Be A Different Challenge'

'Quickly assessing what's required to do here will be the key for us.'

'If we can assess quickly and adjust our batting or bowling quickly that will help us moving forward.'

Adapting to the situation is the key to success. Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma believes in this dictum and talked about it on the eve of India's first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh.

Rohit's last two One International innings at the Dubai international stadium was an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan followed by a valuable match winning knock of 48 runs in the final against Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Answering a query from this reporter on what is it that has helped him score heavily at this ground and what is it that is needed to get the upper hand in Dubai when compared with other venues, Sharma said: "I think it's about assessing the pitch as quickly as possible and then you let your batsmanship, let your experience, let your mind take over.

"That's what I've done here. Whenever I've played here, we've played a lot of cricket here in the recent past. You know it does assist all types of bowlers.

"So, as a batter, you need to be just slightly mindful of that and try and assess as quickly as possible.

"And that is what I've done here. Whenever you play here, not just here, but anywhere you play, you try and assess as quickly as possible and then let your instinct, your batsmanship and the situation of the team take over and that is what I have tried to do here."

IMAGE: Rohit considers Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as all-rounders, not just spinners. Photograph: BCCI/X

Is there a key to success? Sharma went on to explain: "The key to us to have success in this format is your top three, four, five batsmen needs to get that big score for you to post a big score eventually.

"So, I think our top four batters are quite experienced. And we know that once they are set, once they are in, they like to get those big runs.

"They do understand that, and everyone understands that between your top four, one has to get that big score. And in the World Cup, we've seen it as well, when we played that ODI World Cup, there were only a few hundreds that we scored, but we went on to score quite a few times, 350-plus scores, or 330 scores like that.

"I think it's about all seven, eight batters chipping in, whether you get big scores or not, but all seven or eight batters needs to contribute."

When Rohit was asked if the Indian team has too many spinners, he gave a strong reply nullifying such notions. "There are two spinners and three all-rounders. I am not looking at them as five spinners. Those three guys can bat and can bowl also. The rest of the teams have fast-bowling all-rounders. You don't ask them why they have six fast bowlers."

Rohit wants his team to play in this Champions Trophy like playing in any other tournament.

"We'll play this tournament as we've played any other tournaments, whether it is ICC tournaments or whether it is any other series that we play for India. Playing for India means a lot to all of us and then going out there and representing the country, not just me, but the other 14 guys in the squad will do the same thing.

"There will be times where you will miss certain players, but I think there is enough quality, enough depth, enough experience in the team for us to come here quite confident and be confident about what we want to do here. And then see how it goes.

"It's very easy for anyone or all of us to think far ahead and forget about what we need to do tomorrow. So, I think we'll just think about what we need to do tomorrow and then take it from there."

Sharma also want carry on the momentum from the ICC T20 World Cup triumph. "I said it before the series started, that we wanted to do things where we left off in the World Cup and carry on that kind of momentum into that England series and from there onwards to the Champions Trophy. But we do understand that every series we play is a different challenge.

"Every venue has its own challenge and Dubai obviously will be a different challenge. So quickly assessing what's required to do here tomorrow will be the key for us. If we can assess quickly and adjust our batting or bowling quickly that will help us moving forward."

When Sharma was asked about the form of his deputy Shubman Gill, he said, "Gill is a very, very classy player. There was never a doubt about his ability in this squad. The formats, I think we tend to mix formats. And I don't think that's the right way to judge any player. Certain players have their strength in certain formats. And if the one format doesn't go well, doesn't mean that the other format will be the same. And it's there for all of us to see what happened in Australia.

"Things have changed, certainly in a different format. So, with Gil, we know the numbers are crazy of Gill. If you look at it, he's been superb for us in the last three, four years that he's batted. And obviously, there is a reason that he's been elevated to be the vice-captain of the team as well. Hopefully, he has a great tournament, and it eventually will help us achieve the things that we are looking to achieve."

To a query on two of his bowlers Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav returning from injuries, Sharma said: "Shami's played only two games, two international games and then obviously a couple of T20s as well. All we wanted with Shami was to get back wearing that India colours more than anything else. Whether he gets wickets or not that was completely immaterial for us at that point.

"We wanted him to get back to playing for India. And he's done that. And whatever I've seen of him so far looks perfectly fine, absolutely fine. When you talk about a bowler like Shami who's done the job over the years so many times for us - for them, it's just about getting back to their rhythm and hopefully he can find some rhythm early on in this tournament and help the team."

"Kuldeep had a hernia operation just after that New Zealand series and was out of action for two-and-a-half months. And for him also it was important to get back playing and get back into that rhythm.

"The two games that, again, he played, the numbers will not show. And with certain players, you don't have to look at numbers so much and in detail.

"For certain players, it's just about getting back to playing. The numbers will come. And that is what, as a captain, as a coach, our faith is in with certain players. And whatever prep he's had coming here, he looks good. Looks quite confident in what he wants to do. And if these two guys are in form, the team looks very, very different."

