PIX: How Kiwis dominated Pakistan in Karachi

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naseem Shah is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand underlined their title aspirations with a 60-run victory against defending champions Pakistan in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with Glenn Phillips on reaching his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.

IMAGE: Glenn Philips hit a 39-ball 61 to help New Zealand go past the 300-run mark. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.