PIX: How Kiwis dominated Pakistan in Karachi

PIX: How Kiwis dominated Pakistan in Karachi

February 19, 2025 23:04 IST

Pakistan's Naseem Shah is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naseem Shah is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand underlined their title aspirations with a 60-run victory against defending champions Pakistan in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with Glenn Phillips on reaching his century

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with Glenn Phillips on reaching his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters 

Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.

Glenn Philips hit a 39-ball 61 to help New Zealand go past the 300-run mark

IMAGE: Glenn Philips hit a 39-ball 61 to help New Zealand go past the 300-run mark. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Saud Shakeel 

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
