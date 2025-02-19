HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
There's a reason to Gill's elevation to vice-captain: Rohit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
February 19, 2025 21:32 IST

Shubman is now the World No 1 ODI batter

IMAGE: Shubman is now the World No 1 ODI batter. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill is a potential successor to India captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI format and the latter was all praise for his opening partner on Wednesday, saying there is a reason why he has been made the vice-captain of the side.

Gill had a forgettable Test tour of Australia, like the majority of Indian batters but his numbers in the ODI format are phenomenal.

 

"Gill is a very, very classy player. There was never a doubt about his ability in this squad. We tend to mix formats and I don't think that's the right way to judge any player," Rohit said.

"Certain players have their strength in certain formats and if one format doesn't go well, it doesn't mean that the other formats will be the same. It's there for all of us to see what happened in Australia and things have changed certainly in a different format.

"With Gill, we know the numbers are crazy. If you look at it, he has been superb for us in the last 3-4 years that he has batted. Obviously, there is a reason that he has been elevated to be the vice-captain of the team as well.

"Hopefully, he has a great tournament and it will eventually help us achieve the things that we are looking to achieve," added Rohit.

The 25-year-old has amassed 2587 runs in 50 ODIs at an average of 60.16 including seven hundreds an 15 half-centuries.

In 32 Tests, he has tallied 1893 runs at an average of 35.05. With 578 runs in 21 games, he averages 30.42 in the T20 format.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

