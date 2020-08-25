News
IPL quarantine: Players use balconies to interact, workout

By Rediff Cricket
August 25, 2020 14:24 IST
SRH

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players talk to their neighbours from the balcony. Photographs: SunRisers Hyderabad/Twitter
 

Restricted to their hotel rooms, Indian Premier League players are spending time talking to each other from the balcony besides following a fitness plan handed out by team trainers.

As per the BCCI SOP, RT-PCR tests will be conducted on everyone on Days 1, 3 and 6 of the quarantine, after which all players who return negative for all the three tests can enter the tournament bio-bubble.

Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players have made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other, carefully following all social distancing guidelines.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shreevats Goswami shared a video and the caption read, 'Not a bad quarantine spot, where you can meet your friends over training on the balcony.'

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy Shreevats Goswami/Twitter

Take a look:

SRH

 

SRH

 

SRH

Rediff Cricket
