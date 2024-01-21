SEE: KS Bharat's epic 'bow and arrow' act

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Kona Bharat/Instagram

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat delivered a remarkable match-saving century for India A against England Lions in Ahmedabad, dedicating his innings to Lord Ram with a distinctive celebration.

Bharat's viral 'bow and arrow' gesture, performed after reaching his hundred on the final day of the unofficial Test, garnered attention on social media.

In an Instagram post, Bharat shared a video of his century and the unique celebration, captioning it, 'One to remember. Jai Shree Ram'.

His attacking hundred, as India 'A' pursued an improbable target of 490, strengthened his case for selection in the first Test against England.

Bharat's innings of 116 not out off 165 balls, featuring 15 boundaries, played a pivotal role in securing a draw in the opening first-class game against England Lions.