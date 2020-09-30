News
Coming soon on OTT platform: MSD-backed mythological sci-fi series

Coming soon on OTT platform: MSD-backed mythological sci-fi series

Source: PTI
September 30, 2020 14:24 IST
Sakshi Singh Rawat with her husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni is the MD of Dhoni Entertainment, a production house backed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar/Files

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's production house will next be backing a mythological sci-fi web-series.

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain, had produced a documentary series -- their debut project --  ‘Roar of the Lion’ in 2019.

Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author.

 

Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure".

"The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," the cricketer's wife said.

The makers are in the process of locking the cast and location for the series.

 Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Roar of the Lion’ charted the comeback of the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, under skipper Dhoni, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
