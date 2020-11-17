News
Ashwin gets cracking in the nets

By Rediff Cricket
November 17, 2020 14:07 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
 

Ravichandran Ashwin took no time to switch to the red ball format as he got cracking in the nets in Sydney as part of India's preparations for the tour of Australia.

Ashwin, who took 13 wickets for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, posted a video of him bowling in the nets along with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja during India's training session at the Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park on Monday.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

 

'Right arm over!! Kangaroo land!,' the off-spinner captioned the video in which he can be seen landing the ball perfectly against Ajinkya Rahane.

Due to the 14 day quarantine rule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players from India's limited overs and Test teams arrived in Australia and are practicing simultaneously in Sydney.

India's tour of Australia starts with a three match T20I series from November 27 followed by as many ODIs.

Ashwin -- India's fourth most successful bowler in Tests with 365 wickets from 71 Tests -- will be seen in action in the four Test series, which begins in Adelaide from December 17.

Rediff Cricket
