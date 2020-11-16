Why are Ashwin, Rahul creating a racquet?

November 16, 2020 16:52 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Team India has started outdoor training sessions in Sydney for the limited overs series against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin and K L Rahul spent time sharpening their skills in an innovative net session on Monday.

BCCI posted a video in which Ashwin is using a tennis racquet to throw volleys to Rahul who is seen practicing pull shots.

'How is that for innovation?' BCCI asked.

The Indian team and support staff are in 14-day quarantine, but have been allowed to train after testing negative in their first COVID-19 test.