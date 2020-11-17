The master and his apprentice impress in India's nets

November 17, 2020 17:53 IST

IMAGE: India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Young pacer Mohammed Siraj got the best opportunity to hone his bowling skills when he bowled alongside the experienced Mohammed Shami during India's nets session in Sydney on Tuesday.

'The master and his apprentice. When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate!' BCCI captioned the video on Instagram.

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

Shami looked in good rhythm as he ran in full steam and bowled a fiery spell to the batsmen as Head Coach Ravi Shastri overlooked the session.

'There is no better feeling than to play for your country. A long wait to bowl in the #TeamIndia nets finally ended today! Looking forward to our Australian tour,' said Shami in his Instagram post.

Siraj also got a chance to impress the team management as he showed off his skills with the ball ahead of the four Test series.

Shami had a good IPL 2020, taking 20 wickets for the Kings XI Punjab; he is the 28th Most Valuable Player on our list this season.

Siraj became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl two maidens in an IPL game.

After a sensational double wicket maiden opening over against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster erased bad memories of earlier IPL seasons and did enough during the season to win the selectors's approval for India's tour of Australia.