Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul looks solid in nets

Rahul looks solid in nets

By Rediff Cricket
November 17, 2020 15:40 IST
When Virat Kohli leaves the Indian team after the Adelaide Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their child, K L Rahul may take the skipper's spot in the Test batting order.

Rahul was the top scorer in IPL 2020, scoring 670 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 55.83.

'Good to be back in blue', Rahul tweeted after a nets session in Sydney on Tuesday.

 

 

Rahul faced Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami as he defended, used his feet well, attempted the reverse sweep and swayed away from a snorter.

Before the Tests, Rahul will need to carry his IPL 2020 form to the T20 and ODI games against Australia, where the newly selected vice-captain may also keep wickets.

