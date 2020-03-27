News
'Picking up new hobbies', says Bumrah amid lockdown

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 27, 2020 18:11 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah shared pictures in which he can be seen doing gardening. Photographs: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter

The entire country is under lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 therefore pacer Jasprit Bumrah, on Friday, said that he is using the time to pick up some new hobbies along the way.

 

The fast bowler shared pictures of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing some gardening. "Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. Seedling #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Bumrah captioned the post.

Jasprit Bumrah

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added.

