Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Australia tour'

'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Australia tour'

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 18, 2024 09:31 IST
SEE: Rohit Sharma says B'desh series not dress rehearsal for Aus tour: VIDEO: BCCI

India are focused on making a strong start to their home Test season and will not view their two-match series with Bangladesh merely as preparation for their tour of Australia later this year, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

India begin a busy schedule with the opening match against Bangladesh starting on Thursday, after which they will host New Zealand in three games and then head to Australia in November for five more Tests.

 

"Every game is important while playing for the country," Rohit said at a press conference in Chennai, on Tuesday.

"It's not a dress rehearsal for the Australia series. There are World Test Championship points at stake and we need to start the season on a high.

"The focus is on winning the Bangladesh series rather than looking too far ahead."

Rohit Sharma

REDIFF SPORTS
