Why Is Jaiswal Looking Tense?

IMAGE: Team India smiles for the shutterbugs, barring young Yashasvi Jaiswal who looks rather tense. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI

The Indian team, currently in the Caribbean for their Windies tour, enjoyed a dinner hosted at the Indian high commission in Georgetown by Dr K J Srinivasa, India's high commissioner to Guyana.

The dinner was hosted prior to the second T20I of the five-match series and BCCI took to social media to share a series of pictures of the team at the Indian high commission.

Dr Srinivasa, 45, is one of India's youngest ambassadors. According to the New Indian Express, the high commissioner, a native of Chitradurga in Karnataka, graduated from the Government Medical College, Mysuru, before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya greets the high commissioner.

IMAGE: Did Rahul Dravid and the high commissioner speak in Kannada?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill says hello to Samanyu Srinivasa, the high commissioner's son.