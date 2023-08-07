News
Why Is Jaiswal Looking Tense?

Why Is Jaiswal Looking Tense?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 07, 2023 08:31 IST
IMAGE: Team India smiles for the shutterbugs, barring young Yashasvi Jaiswal who looks rather tense. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI

The Indian team, currently in the Caribbean for their Windies tour, enjoyed a dinner hosted at the Indian high commission in Georgetown by Dr K J Srinivasa, India's high commissioner to Guyana.

The dinner was hosted prior to the second T20I of the five-match series and BCCI took to social media to share a series of pictures of the team at the Indian high commission.

Dr Srinivasa, 45, is one of India's youngest ambassadors. According to the New Indian Express, the high commissioner, a native of Chitradurga in Karnataka, graduated from the Government Medical College, Mysuru, before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya greets the high commissioner.

 

IMAGE: Did Rahul Dravid and the high commissioner speak in Kannada?

 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill says hello to Samanyu Srinivasa, the high commissioner's son.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
ODI World Cup: Another date change for Pakistan?
Home Media Rights: Can BCCI breach $1billion mark?
Injured Cummins likely to miss India series next month
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
PIX: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
'Vote on Manipur would be very uncomfortable for govt'
Risking Lives In Crumbling Houses
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

