Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav chilled in the pool as he relaxed ahead of India's second T20 International against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

'Recharging', SKY said on his Instagram post.

It didn't help much since he was run out for 1 in the Guyana game, which India lost, the first time since 2016 that it has been defeated in two consecutive T20Is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja shared pictures from his holiday in the USA.



'Casual vibes', he captioned a pic of him strolling the streets.