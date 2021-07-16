News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: India's first practice session under lights in SL

SEE: India's first practice session under lights in SL

By Rediff Cricket
July 16, 2021 20:31 IST
India’s One-day series against Sri Lanka gets underway in Colombo on Sunday and the Indian team got going with their first night training session on Thursday.

 

The BCCI on Friday, posted a video of the team’s first nets session under lights.

‘Evening… Lights ON… Intensity. We get you all the deets from #TeamIndia's first practice session under lights in Colombo Stadium - by @ameyatilak & @28anand,’ BCCI tweeted on Friday.

‘Rahul (Dravid) sir staying around each and every individual in this camp is the biggest boost,’ said Ishan Kishan after practice.

While Suryakumar Yadav said he ‘is very excited for this tournament.’

Ishan Kishan at the practice session on Thursday

Rediff Cricket
