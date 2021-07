July 16, 2021 18:23 IST

The Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka were out enjoying a relaxed time after a practice session on Thursday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey hung around together as SKY is seen enjoying the group's attention.

'Gossip Time', Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the picture that he tweeted on Friday, with a laughing emoji.

Here's hoping the bonhomie in the group sees them win the series against Sri Lanka that starts on Sunday, July 18.