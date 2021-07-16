News
Not thinking of Pakistan clash in T20 WC: Bhuvneshwar

Not thinking of Pakistan clash in T20 WC: Bhuvneshwar

Source: PTI
July 16, 2021 19:01 IST
'It is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match'.

IMAGE: 'It is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match'. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

A clash between India and Pakistan is always a "high intensity" game but the team is not currently thinking about the T20 World Cup as there is a lot of cricket left before the marquee event, said experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were on Friday placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup as the ICC announced the pools for its flagship event, set to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

 

"Look, it is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match. So, of course, it is going to be a high intensity match," Bhuvneshwar, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited over series, said at a virtual press conference.

"But to be honest we haven't really thought about it, how it is going to be, because we have got a lot of cricket left -- we have got matches in Sri Lanka, of course Test matches in England and then IPL and then the World Cup."

"But, of course, once the IPL gets over, we will start thinking about that (World Cup)," said the 31-year-old Meerut-born pacer.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 along with New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The Groups of Super 12s have been selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, according to the International Cricket Council. Two teams will join each of the groups from the qualifying rounds.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but was moved out of the country due to an expected third wave of the coronavirus.

