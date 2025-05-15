HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I loved watching him play every day of his 123 Tests'

'I loved watching him play every day of his 123 Tests'

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 15, 2025 16:59 IST

x

Virat Kohli hung up his Test whites on Monday, after a fantastic 14-year long Test career

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hung up his Test whites on Monday, after a fantastic 14-year long Test career. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton has said that he "loved" watching Virat Kohli play every day of his 123 Tests and felt it was hard for someone to take their eyes off the India stalwart when he dazzled on the crease in the red-ball format.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

 

'You couldn't take your eyes off Kohli, that's what I always felt like watching him. It was noticeable to me that in his retirement statement, he referenced the challenges that Test cricket had given him. I loved watching him play every day of his 123 Tests. He put his heart and soul into Test cricket, and that energy and passion never seemed to dim,' Atherton told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

'It feels as though at the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, this is the moment that India will start to regenerate and reshape their team. We're not sure who is going to take his place at No. 4 yet, and you kind of pity the person who has to follow because you've just had about 15 years of Kohli and before that, it was Sachin Tendulkar,' he added.

 

SEE: 'No one embodied passion for cricket in India more than Kohli'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sky Sports Cricket/X

Artherton's successor and former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Kohli transformed the way India plays Test format with his "aura, swagger, and passion".

'I have been a massive Virat Kohli fan over the last 14 years -- his stats speak for themselves -- but he was so much more than that. It was his aura, swagger, and passion. We know Indian cricket fans, and the game means so much to them,' Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

'They want their captain to show them what it means to the team, and no one embodied that passion for cricket in India more than Kohli. He was an unbelievable player. He took India to No. 1 in the world, and they stayed there for about 42 months. He completely changed the way they play cricket. Whoever takes on that mantle has got something to live up to,' he added.


In his sparkling career, Virat brought a shift in the paradigm of the Test format as a player and captain. He brought the curtains down as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests and 40 wins out of 68 fixtures as a captain.

Virat, a social media sensation around the globe, hammered 30 Test centuries and stayed at par with the four greatest batters of the modern age alongside England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

We were never really close friends: Neeraj on Nadeem
We were never really close friends: Neeraj on Nadeem
Dhawan doffs hat to Col Qureshi, Muslims in army
Dhawan doffs hat to Col Qureshi, Muslims in army
PIX: Gambhir visits Siddhivinayak temple
PIX: Gambhir visits Siddhivinayak temple
Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending
Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending
Gambhir to have crucial meeting with BCCI: Report
Gambhir to have crucial meeting with BCCI: Report

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Eiffel Tower And Bollywood

webstory image 2

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 3

Fattet Hummus: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace3:02

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace

Chandigarh acid attack survivor among CBSE class 12 exam toppers, scores 96%5:28

Chandigarh acid attack survivor among CBSE class 12 exam...

'Pakistan ran like a scared dog with tail between its legs': Ex-US Official1:51

'Pakistan ran like a scared dog with tail between its...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD