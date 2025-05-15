Dhawan doffs hat to Col Qureshi, Muslims in armed forces

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has won hearts with his brilliant post on X this morning.

'The spirit of India lies in its unity. Hats off to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless Indian Muslims who’ve bravely fought for the nation and showed what we stand for. Jai Hind!' he tweeted.

His post got a lot of heart emojis and one follower thanked him for taking a stand on the matter of unity.

Dhawan's tweet comes in the backdrop of a viral video showing Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Shah for his remarks, stating that every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", and reprimanded Shah, who is facing an FIR for his remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi.