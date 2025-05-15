PIX: Gambhir visits Siddhivinayak temple

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and wife Natasha at a darshan at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

The Indian cricket team's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Gambhir and his wife Natasha offered prayers at the iconic temple.

'#ShreeSiddhivinayak,' Gambhir tweeted alongside pics from the visit.

Gambhir is in Mumbai for a meeting with the BCCI, to decide on the future of the team in Tests, starting with the tour of England.

According to reports, Gambhir and the selectors will meet to decide on the new Indian captain in Tests and the squad for the five-match series.