HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Gambhir visits Siddhivinayak temple

PIX: Gambhir visits Siddhivinayak temple

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 15, 2025 15:07 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir and wife Natasha at a darshan at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and wife Natasha at a darshan at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

The Indian cricket team's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Gambhir and his wife Natasha offered prayers at the iconic temple.

 '#ShreeSiddhivinayak,'  Gambhir tweeted alongside pics from the visit.

Gautam Gambhir and Natasha offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple 

Gambhir is in Mumbai for a meeting with the BCCI, to decide on the future of the team in Tests, starting with the tour of England.

According to reports, Gambhir and the selectors will meet to decide on the new Indian captain in Tests and the squad for the five-match series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending
Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending
Gambhir to have crucial meeting with BCCI: Report
Gambhir to have crucial meeting with BCCI: Report
Let's not panic: Manjkrekar on Ro-Ko retirement
Let's not panic: Manjkrekar on Ro-Ko retirement
SEE: Axar gives Starc Bollywood lessons
SEE: Axar gives Starc Bollywood lessons
When Cricket Legends Walked Away Without A Roar
When Cricket Legends Walked Away Without A Roar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fattet Hummus: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Bold Avatars Of Madhuri Dixit

webstory image 3

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

VIDEOS

'Are nukes safe with Pak'- Rajnath calls for Int'l supervision2:13

'Are nukes safe with Pak'- Rajnath calls for Int'l...

Donald Trump makes BIG claim, Watch!1:28

Donald Trump makes BIG claim, Watch!

Chandigarh acid attack survivor among CBSE class 12 exam toppers, scores 96%5:28

Chandigarh acid attack survivor among CBSE class 12 exam...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD