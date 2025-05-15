HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending

Why Boycott Delhi Capitals is trending

REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2025

Mustafizur Rahman has been called up to DC squad for the remainder of IPL 2025

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman has been called up to DC squad for the remainder of IPL 2025. Photograph: DC/Xs

Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League 2025, the Delhi Capitals have come under fire on social media.

On Wednesday, the franchise revealed a new recruit in Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk in the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The development sparked a lot of anger and brought out plenty of nationalists out of the woodwork, calling for boycotting DC. Soon #BoycottDelhiCapitals starting trending on social media.

 

Rahman, popularly known as Fizz for his sharp bowling, is an experienced IPL campaigner, having previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023.

But his inclusion made a section of fans unhappy due to geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh. And the reactions were strong. 

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

