How Virat is spending time in quarantine

January 29, 2021 16:35 IST

SEE: Virat Kohli gets busy in quarantine. Video: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

We know all about Virat Kohli's obsession with staying fit and there is no letting up for the Indian captain even in quarantine.

Virat, who became a father to a baby girl on January 11, is prepping hard to stay in shape for the England series starting next week, training in the hotel room.

'PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. Have a great day everyone,' Virat posted alongside a video of him cycling in his hotel room.

The Indian team, which is staying at the Leela Palace hotel in Chennai, on Thursday, cleared their first round of RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

The players and support staff will undergo two more rounds before they can start training from Tuesday, February 2, for the first Test against England, which begins in Chennai on February 5.