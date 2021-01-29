News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umpire Anil Chaudhary to make debut during England Tests

Umpire Anil Chaudhary to make debut during England Tests

Source: PTI
January 29, 2021 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Chaudhary has so far officiated in 20 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals as on-field umpire

IMAGE: Anil Chaudhary has so far officiated in 20 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals as on-field umpire. Photograph: BCCI

India's three ICC-panelled umpires will be up for their biggest assignment so far in next month's four-Test series against England during which Virender Sharma and Anil Chaudhary are set to make their on-field debut in the longest format.

While Chaudhary and Sharma are part of the ICC Emirates Panel, they will be joined by India's Elite Panel representative Nitin Menon, who has already officiated on-field in a previous Test match, a BCCI source told PTI.

Due to the travel restrictions with regards to COVID-19, the ICC approved home team's match officials for all the World Test Championship matches. The India-England series starts February 5 in Chennai.

 

The logic given was that with teams availing three Decision Review System (DRS) appeals and being able to retain them in case of Umpires' Call, the risk of wrong decisions affecting a game has reduced considerably.

PTI had reported in November last year that due to restrictions, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Indian umpires, who hardly get a chance to officiate in the marquee Test series as most of the times, the country has only one representative in the Elite Panel.

Earlier, it was Tamil Nadu's Sundaram Ravi but he was dropped from the panel after consistent poor performances in the Test arena.

Menon is one of India's youngest umpires and considered a bright talent.

While Sharma has officiated in two ODIs and a single T20 International, Chaudhary has 20 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals as on-field umpire in his kitty.

Menon has stood in three Test matches along with 24 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals.

All three umpires have regularly featured officiated matches in the Indian Premier League.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
QUICK! Pant needs your advice...
QUICK! Pant needs your advice...
Just relentless work for 200 Test wickets: Rabada
Just relentless work for 200 Test wickets: Rabada
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in LS
Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in LS
Heavy police deployment at Tikri, Singhu borders
Heavy police deployment at Tikri, Singhu borders
India records 18,855 new Covid cases, 163 more deaths
India records 18,855 new Covid cases, 163 more deaths
Modi on what to expect from Sitharaman's 3rd Budget
Modi on what to expect from Sitharaman's 3rd Budget

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style

Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style

Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy

Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use