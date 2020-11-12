News
SEE: Fit Kapil Dev back on golf course

By Rediff Cricket
November 12, 2020 16:52 IST
Kapil Dev

Two weeks after undergoing an angioplasty, World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev was back to playing golf.

The 61-year-old on Thursday was seen teeing off at the Delhi Golf Club and wrote on Twitter, ‘Good to be back on the Golf Course ....’

 

"You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil posted a video message on his Twitter handle.

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

The Indian cricket legend had suffered a heart attack last month and underwent an emergency angioplasty.

He was back home in a couple of days and has since kept his fans updated about his health. 

Kapil Dev

Rediff Cricket
