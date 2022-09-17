T20: Could 'Super Sub' Rule Be A GAME CHANGER?

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Asia Cup T20 game against Sri Lanka during Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced the 'Super Sub' rule as the T20 tournament featuring former cricketers from around the world kicked off with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

The unique 'Super Sub' rule states that one substitute player will be available for each team who can be used either to bat or bowl after the completion of 10 overs in any innings of the match.

The teams have to announce the name of these 'super sub' players before the start of the game.

LLC Match Commissioner Ravi Shastri believes that the introduction of this rule could be a game changer.

With the game evolving every year, the former India coach believes the rule might be used in international T20 matches in the future.

'I see this game evolving all the time. Who knows tomorrow it might be something that's used even at the international level. Don't be surprised because this is one format that can evolve, especially in tournaments like these where you are not bound by certain rules,' Shastri said.

'You can create your own rules in tournaments like these or even in the IPL, or Big Bash. If you want to experiment or try something new, this is the place to do it.'

The 'Super Sub' rule was experimented in One-Day Internationals in 2005, but the ICC discontinued it after just one year.

IMAGE: England's Vikram Solanki was the first-ever super sub in international cricket when he replaced Simon Jones in an ODI against Australia on July 7, 2005. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Interestingly, the BCCI is also set to try out the 'Super Sub' rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament next month.

The regulation, which will be called 'Impact Player', has been introduced keeping in mind the tactical changes allowed in other sports like football, basketball and rugby, according to a report in The Times of India on Saturday.

'The concept of an Impact Player is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in a match. This would add new tactical/strategic dimension to the game' the ToI report stated.

Teams will need to name their playing XI and four substitutes during the toss. Only one player among the four substitutes can be used as the Impact Player, who can be introduced any time before the completion of the 14th over of either innings in the match.

Substitutes have been traditionally allowed in cricket, but only for fielding in case a player from the starting XI goes off the field temporarily for a toilet break or for medical treatment.

The Impact Player will be allowed to bat or bowl and the player replaced can take no further part in the match.

It will be interesting to see how the rule works in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and if the BCCI decides to try it out in the IPL.