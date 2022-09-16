News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who's The Lady With Kohli?

Who's The Lady With Kohli?

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2022 20:25 IST
IMAGE: A stunned Anshul Chauhan on meeting Virat Kohli on her birthday. Photographs: Anshul Chauhan/Instagram

Virat Kohli made actor Anshul Chauhan's day special with a surprise visit on her birthday.

The meeting was set up by Mrs Kohli, Anshul's co-actor in ChakdaXpress -- the Jhulan Goswami biopic where Anushka Sharma plays the women's cricket legend.

Kohli is with Anushka for the shoot in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, keeping the missus company and babysitting their 20-month-old daughter Vamika.

'Absolute fan moment!! My birthday is made and I can't believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli,' Anshul posted on Instagram.

'Can't stop grinning still just like in the pictures here. Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy birthday to me.'

 
Rediff Cricket
