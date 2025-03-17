HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves LSG players speechless

SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves LSG players speechless

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 21:53 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's call to the senior stars – Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, David Miller – resonated deeply, urging them to mentor the next generation. Photograph: LSG/X

After a record-breaking move, Rishabh Pant's first act as LSG captain wasn't a tactical masterclass, but a heartfelt plea for unity.

“We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves.”

"It's easier said than done because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual. It is not just the management, I think it is because of the players we can create that environment" he admits, "but we'll build it together."

 

 

Pant's call to the senior stars – Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, David Miller – resonated deeply, urging them to mentor the next generation. This isn't just about winning; it's about building a legacy.

"Give your 100 per cent, keeping the best interest of the team without even thinking that our team will back you or not" he implored.

After a stumble last season, LSG, with Pant's fearless spirit at the helm, is poised to rewrite their story.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
Can Rishabh Pant resolve LSG's opening conundrum?
Can Rishabh Pant resolve LSG's opening conundrum?
No sympathy for Brook! Moeen Ali backs BCCI's ban
No sympathy for Brook! Moeen Ali backs BCCI's ban
Torrent Group acquires 67% stake in Gujarat Titans
Torrent Group acquires 67% stake in Gujarat Titans

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & Up: A 10-Year Journey

webstory image 2

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father1:29

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord Krishna1:06

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord...

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold0:55

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD