SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves LSG players speechless

After a record-breaking move, Rishabh Pant's first act as LSG captain wasn't a tactical masterclass, but a heartfelt plea for unity.

“We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves.”

"It's easier said than done because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual. It is not just the management, I think it is because of the players we can create that environment" he admits, "but we'll build it together."

Pant's call to the senior stars – Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, David Miller – resonated deeply, urging them to mentor the next generation. This isn't just about winning; it's about building a legacy.

"Give your 100 per cent, keeping the best interest of the team without even thinking that our team will back you or not" he implored.

After a stumble last season, LSG, with Pant's fearless spirit at the helm, is poised to rewrite their story.