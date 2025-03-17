SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar in Viral Karaoke Video

IMAGE: LSG shared more glimpses from the jam session. Photograph: LSG/X

LSG shared more glimpses from the jam session wLucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) newly-appointed captain, Rishabh Pant, is once again winning hearts — this time not with his bat, but with his vocals!

A video of Pant passionately singing the hit Pakistani track Afsanay by Young Stunners has gone viral on social media. In the now-trending clip, Pant can be seen vibing to the song with full energy, while LSG mentor Zaheer Khan watches on, clearly impressed.

LSG added to the fun by posting the video with a cheeky caption, "Part-time wicketkeeper-batter. Full-time karaoke singer."

The musical evening didn’t stop with Pant. LSG shared more glimpses from the jam session with the caption 'Yeh shaam mastani, vibe hai deewani', showing players and staff joining in.

Ayush Badoni, with a little help from Pant, belted out 'Pehli Nazar Mein' by Aatif Aslam, while head coach Justin Langer showed his romantic side with 'Can’t Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley.

Pant, who was signed for a record Rs 27 crore at the Jeddah IPL mega auction — making him the most expensive player in league history — is clearly leading LSG with flair both on and off the field.

With a mic in one hand and the captain's armband on the other, Rishabh Pant is ready to bring the entertainment to IPL 2025!