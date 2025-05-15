HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Gavaskar honoured by BCCI

May 15, 2025 16:51 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates the boardroom at the BCCI headquarters on Thurday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was, on Thursday, given a special honour by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In honour of Gavaskar's milestone of 10,000 Test runs, a Board Room at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, was named in his honour.

 

'Honouring a legend! India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 10,000 Gavaskar -- a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai,' the BCCI tweeted a video on their X handle.

'This is a huge honour. I'm very, very thankful to BCCI for this honour,' Gavaskar said.

'MCA is my mother, BCCI is my father. Thank you so much. Really appreciate the opportunities that I've got, to be what I am thanks to Indian cricket,' he added.

