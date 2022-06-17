Will India Retain Same Team for 4th T20I?

IMAGE: India bounced back with a thumping 48 run victory in the third T20 International against South Africa to stay alive in the five-match series. Photograph: BCCI

Having returned to winning ways, India will look to continue in the same vein and bag another crucial victory in the must-win fourth T20 International against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday.

Led by splendid performances with the ball from Harshal Patel (4/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20), India outclassed South Africa by 48 runs for their first win in the series after two successive losses.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) stroked quickfire half-centuries but India failed to carry on the momentum in the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya's timely 21-ball 31 boosted the hosts in the final few overs and rallied them to a competitive 179/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa never got going with the bat. After Captain Temba Bavuma's early departure to spinner Axar Patel in the fourth over, the visitors struggled in the run chase with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Chahal ripped through the middle order with the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, while Harshal cleaned up the tail to bundle out South Africa for 131 in 19.1 overs.

India will aim to take confidence from their superb showing into Friday's game and take the five-match series into the deciding T20I on Sunday.

The middle order is a cause of concern for India especially the form of Captain Rishabh Pant, who has managed just 40 runs in the three matches. The team management will be hoping he gets back to his best form with the bat in the crucial fourth match.

With India desperate for victory to stay alive in the series, they are likely to retain the same playing XI for the fourth game in a row.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Friday's fourth T20I against South Africa?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: