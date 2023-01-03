Dravid, Hardik & Co Wish Pant Speedy Recovery

IMAGE: 'The whole team and the whole nation is behind you', Hardik Pandya told Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Hardik Pandya, Vice Captain Suryakumar Yadav and several members of the team wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery.

'Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history whenever we have been in difficult situations, Dravid said in the video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

'So, I know you have got the character and you got the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are going to bounce back like you have done so many times this year. Looking forward to having you back soon buddy.'

Hardik, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubman Gill also sent Pant their good wishes. The wicket-keeper-batteris likely to be out of action for the next few months.