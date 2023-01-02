News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Players can afford drivers, Kapil's sharp take on Pant's accident

Players can afford drivers, Kapil's sharp take on Pant's accident

Source: PTI
January 02, 2023 19:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The charred remains of Rishabh Pant's car after it collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire in Roorkee on Friday morning

IMAGE: The charred remains of Rishabh Pant's car after it collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire in Roorkee on Friday morning. Photograph: PTI

The legendary Kapil Dev reckons that cricketers like Rishabh Pant who represent the country should be "more careful" and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheel.

Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's accident on Friday.

"We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps like these," Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.

 

"Especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days, I was riding a bike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride one. The players should be careful. They don't need to drive themselves. They can afford drivers. I know a lot of people are passionate about driving but when one has so many responsibilities, one must take care of oneself," the 63-year-old stated.

Pant's injuries, especially the ones on knee and ankle, will keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
DC Skipper Pant To Miss IPL 2023?
DC Skipper Pant To Miss IPL 2023?
Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai
Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai
Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery
Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery
Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence
Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence
Karnataka BJP MLA booked for trader's suicide
Karnataka BJP MLA booked for trader's suicide
Bombshell found near residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs
Bombshell found near residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs
Soha's Royal Welcome For 2033
Soha's Royal Welcome For 2033

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence

Hardik bemoans injured Pant's absence

Pant's condition improves; shifted to private ward

Pant's condition improves; shifted to private ward

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances