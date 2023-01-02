Players can afford drivers, Kapil's sharp take on Pant's accident

IMAGE: The charred remains of Rishabh Pant's car after it collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire in Roorkee on Friday morning. Photograph: PTI

The legendary Kapil Dev reckons that cricketers like Rishabh Pant who represent the country should be "more careful" and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheel.

Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's accident on Friday.

"We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps like these," Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.

"Especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days, I was riding a bike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride one. The players should be careful. They don't need to drive themselves. They can afford drivers. I know a lot of people are passionate about driving but when one has so many responsibilities, one must take care of oneself," the 63-year-old stated.

Pant's injuries, especially the ones on knee and ankle, will keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.