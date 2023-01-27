News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Interacts With Indian Team

Dhoni Interacts With Indian Team

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 27, 2023 16:01 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacts with India's players at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with the Indian team during their training session at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, on the eve of their first T20 International against New Zealand.

'Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi -- the great @msdhoni', BCCI captioned the video.

Dhoni interacted with Jharkhand youngster Ishan Kishan, who is following in his footsteps as an explosive wicketkeeper-batter.

India skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar were all ears as the great man offered insights on the game inside the pavilion named after him.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

