Dhoni Interacts With Indian Team

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacts with India's players at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with the Indian team during their training session at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, on the eve of their first T20 International against New Zealand.

'Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi -- the great @msdhoni', BCCI captioned the video.

Dhoni interacted with Jharkhand youngster Ishan Kishan, who is following in his footsteps as an explosive wicketkeeper-batter.

India skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar were all ears as the great man offered insights on the game inside the pavilion named after him.