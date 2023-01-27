News
Dhoni-Pandya as Jai-Veeru in Sholay 2?

By Rediff Cricket
January 27, 2023 13:18 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi on Thursday.
 
Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya caught up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi on Thursday.

Pandya is leading India in the first of the three T20I games against New Zealand, which will be played at the JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi on Friday -- Dhoni's homeground where the pavilion has been named after him.

MS and Hardik posed on a vintage motorcyle, reliving the iconic Jai-Veeru moment from Sholay.

'Sholay 2 coming soon,' Hardik captioned his Instagram post.

HP shares a closing bond with MS, whom he refers to as his 'brother', someone he turns to in times of adversity, turmoil and even to understand his own mind.

'Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel.

'And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him, there is not much left,' Hardik said on the eve of the match in Ranchi.

Rediff Cricket
New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

