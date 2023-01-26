News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why captain Rohit is impressed with young Gill...

Why captain Rohit is impressed with young Gill...

January 26, 2023 08:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He understands his batting, he paces his innings well. That is what you want in One-day cricket.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma applauds as Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third and final ODI against New Zealand, in Indore, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

It may be premature to say Shubman Gill has nailed down the India opener's slot for the cricket World Cup on home soil later this year, but skipper Rohit Sharma is impressed by the 23-year-old's understanding of the role.

 

With veteran Shikhar Dhawan's patchy form effectively taking him out of the running for a place at the tournament, India have zeroed in on Gill and Ishan Kishan as Rohit's potential opening partners.

Gill has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and his 112 against New Zealand on Tuesday was his third hundred in four innings, which include a double hundred in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Gill and fellow-centurion Rohit forged a 212-run stand on Tuesday to set up a 3-0 series sweep as India dethroned New Zealand as the top-ranked One-day team.

"He understands his batting, he paces his innings well," Rohit told reporters after their 90-run victory in Indore.

"That is what you want in one-day cricket. You want to go big, you want to go deep in your innings. He has shown that. He has got big hundreds."

Gill smashed a career-best 208 against New Zealand on a flat track in Hyderabad and was adjudged Player of the Series for his aggregate of 360 from three innings.

"No matter how flat the pitch is, to get a double hundred is not easy. In that game, the next best score (by a team mate) was 34," Rohit said.

"It shows that he was calculative and he knows that he needs to bat deep.

"A set batsman needs to bat for as long as possible... He has got great maturity in the way he thinks about his game, the way he approaches the game."

Rohit's 101 off 85 balls was his 30th ODI hundred, bringing him level with Australian Ricky Ponting.

Only fellow-Indians Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) have scored more centuries in this format.

"I just want to play my cricket, enjoy my cricket and bat the way I am batting at the moment," said Rohit.

"When the numbers show up, they look nice but I don't think any cricketer plays for numbers."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why captain Rohit was angry despite India's big win
Why captain Rohit was angry despite India's big win
Meet Team India's 'Magician'
Meet Team India's 'Magician'
India are World No 1 in ODI rankings!
India are World No 1 in ODI rankings!
'Something extra' fuelling Djokovic's Aus Open charge
'Something extra' fuelling Djokovic's Aus Open charge
4 held for slogan against Prophet in 'Pathaan' stir
4 held for slogan against Prophet in 'Pathaan' stir
Prez Murmu to lead nation in celebrating R-Day
Prez Murmu to lead nation in celebrating R-Day
CRPF officer gets 8th medal; highest among CAPFs
CRPF officer gets 8th medal; highest among CAPFs

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Suryakumar is ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Suryakumar is ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Siraj World No 1 bowler in ODIs!

Siraj World No 1 bowler in ODIs!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances