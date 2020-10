October 14, 2020 13:24 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal surprised his team.

With the teams living in secure bio-bubbles, it has meant that most players won't have their families with them for IPL 2020.

The DC team management created videos of their families's good wishes to cheer the players.

Loved ones from India and Australia, from South Africa to the West Indies and even Nepal sent affectionate videos.

Marcus Stoinis's reaction after watching his son, niece and nephew stole the show.

Take a look!