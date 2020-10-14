Any place for Taimur in the IPL?

October 14, 2020 09:23 IST

Photograph: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

His great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi played cricket for both England and India, famously taking on English captain Douglas Jardine during the infamous Bodyline tour in Australia in 1932-1933.

His grandfather Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi captained India for the first time when he was just 21 and was inarguably the most charismatic Indian cricketer of his generation.

Tiger lost an eye in a car accident, but overcame that handicap to become an elegant batsman, a wondeful fielder at cover and an inspirational leader of men.

His father Saif Ali Khan played cricket at Winchester, his English boarding school, but decided he wanted to be an actor than follow his father and grandfather into the sport they loved so much.

His elder brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, according to his dad, plays cricket well and often posts pictures and video of his cricketing feats. Ibrahim too won't follow the Pataudis's magnificent cricketing tradition.

"I have tried to get him to play cricket. He is not interested in cricket or football," Saif told us last week about his youngest child, revealing that Taimur was more interested in the Ramayan rather than bat and ball.

So we are delighted to have this Instagram pic posted by his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan, featuring Little Tim with a bat almost as tall as him.

'Any place in the IPL? I can play too', Kareena captioned the pic.

Saif wants Tim to be an actor. But Kareena wants Tim to play cricket like his grandfather and great grandfather. 'I would want Taimur to be a cricketer,' Kareena said in a 2018 interview.

The tot turns four on December 20. There is a lot of time left for Tim to make a career choice, but the future prospect of Tiger's grandson on a cricket field is delightful.