SEE: Champion of Champions Rohit, Gambhir return home

SEE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is greeted by cheers from a sea of fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on Monday. VIDEO: MI/X

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and bowler Harshit Rana returned to India on Monday, March 10, a day after the team's triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Amid cheers from a sea of fans, Rohit arrived in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, accompanied by his family.

He acknowledged the crowd with a wave before entering his car and driving off.

SEE: Indian pace bowler Harshit Rana requests the media not to , on Monday. VIDEO: ANI/X

Fast bowler Harshit Rana arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Dubai, was at first hesitant to speak to the media, telling them mat lo (don't click pictures) but then seeing the reporters unrelenting he was after coerced into saying how he felt on India's historic win.

"I really felt happy," he told ANI, when asked for a reaction.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also landed in Delhi, marking his return after successfully guiding the team to their third Champions Trophy title.