HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Champion of Champions Rohit, Gambhir return home

SEE: Champion of Champions Rohit, Gambhir return home

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2025 01:34 IST

x

 

SEE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is greeted by cheers from a sea of fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on Monday. VIDEO: MI/X

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and bowler Harshit Rana returned to India on Monday, March 10, a day after the team's triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Amid cheers from a sea of fans, Rohit arrived in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, accompanied by his family.

He acknowledged the crowd with a wave before entering his car and driving off.

 

SEE: Indian pace bowler Harshit Rana requests the media not to , on Monday. VIDEO: ANI/X

Fast bowler Harshit Rana arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Dubai, was at first hesitant to speak to the media, telling them mat lo (don't click pictures) but then seeing the reporters unrelenting he was after coerced into saying how he felt on India's historic win.

"I really felt happy," he told ANI, when asked for a reaction.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also landed in Delhi, marking his return after successfully guiding the team to their third Champions Trophy title.

Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10
Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10
Is This The Best Indian ODI Team Ever?
Is This The Best Indian ODI Team Ever?
Two down, one to go as Rohit has unfinished business
Two down, one to go as Rohit has unfinished business
Rohit: 'India Is A Bloody Good Team'
Rohit: 'India Is A Bloody Good Team'
God put me in this situation...: Rahul
God put me in this situation...: Rahul

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Ready To Buy Nothing Phone 3a Series

webstory image 2

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport0:36

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport

Shahrukh Khan leaves Jaipur after attending IIFA awards0:55

Shahrukh Khan leaves Jaipur after attending IIFA awards

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD