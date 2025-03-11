God put me in this situation...: Rahul

'If you stay humble, put your heart in the right place, train hard, and let your bat talk, God finds ways to bless you.'

IMAGE: An ecstatic KL Rahul after India's win over New Zealand to lift the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul expressed his views on India's four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India won thier third ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma was awarded the match of the match for his brilliant 76 runs, leading from the front.

Rahul finished the semifinal against Australia, and he remained unbeaten in the final as well.

Rahul played a pleasant knock of 34, which helped India reach the target of 252.

"I don't think there's a better feeling than this. I had said this in an interview a couple of months ago that my entire focus from now on is to win as many titles as possible. God has put me in situations where I can win games for my team. I haven't always been able to do that, but that's the beauty of sport -- you keep getting opportunities," Rahul told Star Sports.

"If you stay humble, put your heart in the right place, train hard, and let your bat talk, God finds ways to bless you. That's all I can say. We work hard all year, throughout our careers, but moments like these are truly special," he added.

The 33-year-old praised Hardik Pandya for his calmness under pressure.

"When he (Hardik) comes in, he's very calm. He can play 5-6 dot balls, but the pressure is never on him -- it's on others.

"Having played with him for so many years, and especially in this tournament, I know that even if he takes a few balls, he's always just two or three hits away from changing the game. He has worked hard on that ability, and when the team is under pressure, he knows exactly when to step up. When you bat with him, you don't need to take unnecessary pressure from the other end--you just focus on your role," he said.

"We've done this a couple of times in this tournament, and it was special to be at the crease with him and Ravindra Jadeja at the end. We've played together for many years and always came close but somehow missed out. This time, we finally got over the line," he added.

Rahul played a vital role in the lower order, finishing games for India. He scored 140 runs in four innings at an average of 140. He performed under pressure in the first semi-final in Australia.