Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!

PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 24, 2023 23:13 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma executed his distinctive shots in the nets. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In anticipation of the imminent Test series, Captain Rohit Sharma honed his skills with unyielding determination.

Within the confines of the practice nets, Sharma's prowess came to life as he executed his distinctive shots, notably the impressive slog sweep.

Rohit Sharma

The intensity of their preparations surpassed the levels witnessed during the World Cup, characterised by an exchange of nets and valuable observations shared between Rohit and Kohli.

 

Rohit Sharma

Infusing a lighthearted touch, Rohit Sharma jestingly questioned Kohli, 'You will go first, or should I go?' This camaraderie between the Indian cricket stalwarts became palpable as they collectively geared up for redemption, eyeing success in the imminent South Africa Test series.

Rohit Sharma

Stay tuned for a riveting chapter in their cricketing journey as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli embarked on a quest for triumph.

Rohit Sharma

 

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

