SEE: Can you spot Ajinkya Rahane?

August 26, 2020 21:29 IST
Ajinkya Rahane

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BeYouNick/Instagram

Just before Delhi Capitals’ Ajinkya Rahane goes on field to work his magic, he has collaborated with social media influencer and digital content creator BeYouNick.

 

It all began with both Nick and Ajinkya realising that they share similar traits when it comes to their looks and personality. The fact that both have a personal connection with Dombivali as Ajinkya used to stay there during his initial cricket days and Nick is from Dombivali.

The duo decided to come together for an ultimate face off video fortheir social media following. In the funny sketch video, one can see Ajinkya act as Nick, while Nick as Ajinkya and pull each other’s leg!

Take a look:

 

