PIX: Team India clear COVID-19 test; start outdoor training

November 14, 2020 16:21 IST

IMAGE: The Indian players kicked off their training session at the Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy. BCCI/Twitter



Gearing up for a gruelling tour of Australia, the Indian team on Saturday began outdoor training with a light session after the entire contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

Several cricketers who recently competed in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, including Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Siraj, attended the session at the Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.





Spinner Kudeep Yadav, pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara were also warming up.





Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who impressed in the IPL, and fellow-fast bowler Deepak Chahar were also seen working out during the gym session.



The Indian team is currently serving a 14-day quarantine period and members have cleared the initial COVID-19 test, according to information received.





Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a picture from his twitter handle with fellow spinner Kuldeep.



"Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for Flag of India#TeamIndia Flexed biceps #spintwins #kulcha," he tweeted.





India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with the three T20 games from November 27.





The Test series will begin with the day-night pink ball match at Adelaide from December 17. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three Test matches in Australia to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the couple welcomes its first child in early January.