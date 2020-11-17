News
How Virat Kohli is spending time in quarantine

How Virat Kohli is spending time in quarantine

By Rediff Cricket
November 17, 2020 12:03 IST
India captain Virat Kohli enjoys quarantine with some OTT shows on the internet

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli enjoys quarantine by watching some OTT shows on the internet. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

What is Virat Kohli doing in quarantine in Australia?

The Indian cricket captain, who touched down Down Under with his teammates, last week, gave us a first glimpse of how he likes to spend his time in quarantine.

 

'Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch,' Kohli tweeted alongside a photograph of him looking relaxed in the team hotel in Sydney.

India's tour Down Under commences with the ODI series starting on November 27 followed by a T20 series from December 4 and then the Test series beginning on December 17.

Kohli will return home after the opening Test, which ends on December 21, as he been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

