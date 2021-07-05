News
SEE: Anderson gets 1,000 first-class wickets

July 05, 2021 23:57 IST
Playing for Lancashire, James Anderson reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas

IMAGE: Playing for Lancashire, James Anderson reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas. Photograph: DK/Twitter

England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent on Monday.

 

Anderson, who turns 39 at the end of the month, reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford and completed his 51st first-class, five-wicket haul as he claimed 5 for 3 in his first seven overs.

SEE: Jamie Anderson gets his 1,000th First-Class scalp. Video: ICC/Twitter

Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001).

Already the most prolific fast bowler in Test cricket, Anderson has 617 wickets in 162 matches for England at an average of 26.67.

Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, Anderson is currently preparing for a five-match home Test series against India starting Aug. 4, before visiting Australia in a bid to reclaim the Ashes in December.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
No reason to remove Shastri if he is doing well: Kapil
Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!
'Rahane is not the same player he was'
FMCG cos see double-digit sales growth in Q1
Tremors in Delhi as 3.7 quake hits Jhajjar in Haryana
PIX: Djokovic, Barty advance; Historic day for Jabeur
Pesky callers beware! You may be fined Rs 10K

