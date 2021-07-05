News
Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!

Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: July 05, 2021 09:44 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni loves wheels -- two wheelers, four wheelers, tractors...

MSD has a rich collection of luxury motorcycles and cars in the garage at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Sakshi Dhoni and her hubby celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4, with a vintage Beetle gift.

'Thank you for the anniversary gift', Sakshi captioned the pic, without identifying the friend who had presented the Volkswagon Beetle.

Sakshi Dhoni

Dhoni's Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings wished their Thala and his missus with a vintage pic of the couple.

'The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!' CSK captioned the post.

Dhoni turns 40 on Wednesday, July 7, and we can't wait to see the gifts that flow in to mark the huge occasion.

Rediff Cricket
