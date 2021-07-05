Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!

Last updated on: July 05, 2021 09:44 IST

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni loves wheels -- two wheelers, four wheelers, tractors...

MSD has a rich collection of luxury motorcycles and cars in the garage at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Sakshi Dhoni and her hubby celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4, with a vintage Beetle gift.

'Thank you for the anniversary gift', Sakshi captioned the pic, without identifying the friend who had presented the Volkswagon Beetle.

Dhoni's Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings wished their Thala and his missus with a vintage pic of the couple.

'The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!' CSK captioned the post.

Dhoni turns 40 on Wednesday, July 7, and we can't wait to see the gifts that flow in to mark the huge occasion.